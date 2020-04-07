Two Cops Fined After Violating Coronavirus Measures

Two off-duty police officers have been charged with violating the coronavirus measures which they are responsible for enforcing.

Police allege they observed an intoxicated woman assisting a man while conducting a patrol in Sydney's CBD on Saturday night.

The woman was taken from King Street to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment and later released at about 2am on Sunday.

Following further enquiries, the 27-year-old woman was found to be a serving Senior Constable attached to Police Transport Command.

It was later revealed that the 31-year-old man had been at a nearby apartment attending a social gathering.

Officers said a 27-year-old man, a serving Senior Constable attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command, a 28-year-old woman, and a 31-year-old woman, were also in attendance.

All five individuals were issued with $1,000 fines on Tuesday for failing to comply with noticed direction under the Public Health Act 2010.

