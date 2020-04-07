NSW Launches Coronavirus App So You Can Check Infections In Your Area

NSW has launched a new mobile application that shows coronavirus infections based on your postcode, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday.

"Now with the Service New South Wales app, you will get daily updates on COVID-19, and also get text messages about positive advice that you might like to adhere to," Berejiklian said.

The application shows the number of people tested and cleared in your area, as well as how many confirmed cases and fatalities have occurred in the state.

The news comes as NSW records 48 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, with cases now totalling 2,734.

Berejiklian said while cases are on the decline, the government will not yet wind down its social distancing laws.

"Every time you relax a restriction, more people will get sick," she said.

"More people will die. And it's a horrible situation to be in, but they're the choices and we need to be up-front about that."

