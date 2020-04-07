Great Barrier Reef Suffers Most Widespread, Severe Bleaching Ever

Coral bleaching has swept across the Great Barrier Reef for the third time in five years, hitting some which were previously untouched.

It is more widespread and "severe" than ever with bleaching now striking all three regions of the world's largest coral reef system for the first time, marine scientists said.

Researchers at James Cook University conducted air surveys of more than 1000 reefs in the last fortnight which revealed the northern, central and southern areas have all been affected.

The news comes just weeks after the area registered the highest monthly temperatures ever recorded since 1900 -- when the Bureau of Meteorology (The BoM) began keeping sea surface records.

In a statement, JCU explained coral bleaching at regional scales is generally caused by thermal stress, due to spikes in sea temperatures during unusually hot summers.

"As summers grow hotter and hotter, we no longer need an El Nino event to trigger mass bleaching at the scale of the Great Barrier Reef," Professor Terry Hughes said.

"Of the five events we have seen so far, only 1998 and 2016 occurred during El Nino conditions."

There are 2,900 separate reefs and 900 islands which make up the Great Barrier Reef. Lately it has failed to recover because there is not enough time between bleaching events.

"We have already seen the first example of back-to-back bleaching in the consecutive summers of 2016 and 2017," Prof Hughes said.

Underwater surveys will be carried out later in the year to assess the extent of damage.

JCU said the first recorded mass bleaching event along the Great Barrier Reef occurred in 1998 which was, at the time, the hottest year on record.

Four more mass bleaching events have occurred since, with temperature records broken in 2002, 2016, 2017, and now in 2020.

While it is a shocking event, bleaching isn’t always fatal and it affects some species more than others, according to Professor Morgan Pratchett, who led underwater surveys to assess the bleaching.

“A pale or lightly bleached coral typically regains its colour within a few weeks or months and survives,” he said.

That said, many coral reefs will die when severe bleaching strikes.

In 2016 more than half of the shallow-water corals died on the northern region of the Great Barrier Reef, according to researchers.

“We will go back underwater later this year to assess the losses of corals from this most recent event,” Prof Pratchett said.

“The north was the worst affected region in 2016, followed by the central region in 2017. In 2020, the cumulative footprint of bleaching has expanded further to include the south.”

Often the area of a bleaching event correlates with the location of hotter or cooler conditions.

After five bleaching events, the number of reefs that have so far escaped severe bleaching continues to dwindle.