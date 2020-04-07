Toyota Recalls More Than 45,000 Vehicles Over Fears They Could Suddenly Stop Running

A number of popular Toyota vehicles are among 45,683 cars being recalled by the company over fears issues with their fuel pumps may cause them to suddenly stop working.

Impacted vehicles include the Camry, Corolla, FJ Cruiser, Kluger, Hilux, Prado and Land Cruiser models from between 2013-2019.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) where the recall notice was lodged, the fuel pump on affected vehicles may stop operating.

"If the fuel pump stops working, warning lights and messages may display on the instrument panel, and the engine may not run smoothly," it said in a statement.

"This can result in the vehicle stalling and the vehicle may not be able to be restarted."

The ACCC warns a loss of power while driving could increase the risk of a crash.

Toyota will now begin contacting owners about the safety recall, as it works to make parts available to fix the issue.

It's expected the parts won't become available until June.

"Toyota will contact affected owners in writing with an interim notification advising of this safety recall and will re-contact once parts become available requesting that owners make an appointment at their preferred Toyota dealer for repairs, free of charge," the ACCC said.

From the affected models, which were sold nationally between October 2013 and April 2020, the Toyota Kluger had the most affected vehicles, making up almost half of the total recalls at 22,982.

The Toyota Hilux was the second most impacted, with a total of 10,771 cars recalled.

See the full list of the affected models below or here:

Toyota Camry (GSV70)Model Years 2013-2019 1 436 affected vehicles

Toyota Corolla (ZRE172)Model Years 2013-2019 6 947 affected vehicles

Toyota FJ Cruiser (GSJ15)Model Years 2013-2019 2 948 affected vehicles

Toyota Kluger (GSU50 and GSU55)Model Years 2013-2019 22 982 affected vehicles

Toyota Hilux (TGN121)Model Years 2013-2019 10 771 affected vehicles

Toyota Prado (GRJ150)Model Years 2013-2019 483 affected vehicles

Toyota Land Cruiser (URJ202)Model Years 2013-2019 116 affected vehicles