Wildlife Worker, 23, Killed In Shark Attack Near Great Barrier Reef

A young man who died after being mauled by a shark on the southern Great Barrier Reef was a Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officer, the state's premier said.

Annastacia Palaszczuk paid tribute to the 23-year-old, who died in hospital on Monday night a few hours after he was mauled near North West Island.

"My understanding is he was employed by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service," the premier told reporters on Tuesday.

"Once again a family out there is grieving for a young man who tragically has lost his life in this horrific shark attack.

"A lot of his work colleagues, I understand, were very upset today."

The man was in the water returning to a charter vessel with others when he was attacked.

Police told AAP it was "not a social swim", indicating he died in the course of doing his job.

A doctor and paramedics sent to the scene fought hard to stabilise the man so he could be flown to the Gladstone hospital for surgery.

But he died from leg and arm injuries on Monday night. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Monday's attack was the third near North West Island in a little more than three months.

In January, a nine-year-old girl was attacked by a shark, suffering a bite wound to the back of her leg, and puncture wounds to her foot.

A lemon shark was suspected of that attack.

And in late December a shovelnose shark bit a man in shallow waters at North West Island.

He suffered minor injuries to his right hand and leg.

There have also been a series of other shark attacks on the Great Barrier Reef during the past 18 months.

Last October two British backpackers were attacked while snorkelling at Hook Island in the Whitsunday Islands. One of the men lost his foot.

In March last year, a 25-year-old man suffered serious thigh injuries when a shark attacked him at Hardy Reef, near Hamilton island, which is also in the Whitsunday Islands chain.

Those attacks followed another fatality in November 2018, when Victorian doctor Daniel Christidis, 33, was killed at Cid Harbour at Whitsunday Island.

Featured image: Getty