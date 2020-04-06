'If You Can, You Must Learn From Home': Vic Premier Urges School Students Not To Return For Term Two

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is urging parents to keep their children home from school next term as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Term Two starts next week for students in Victoria, but Andrews confessed it will look very different this year.

"If you can learn from home, you must learn from home," he said.

But he and the education minister acknowledged this is not possible for students who have parents who must work, for those who have difficultly accessing the internet, or for students with disabilities.

"School will be open for them," Andrews said.

He explained there are a million students enrolled in government and non- government schools across the state.

"We cannot have a million students moving around the Victorian community every day," Andrews added.

"All that will do is spread the virus, and undermine the really significant progress that we've made, notwithstanding the fact that we're in this for the long haul and these things can change."

He also urged Victorians to remain vigilant and follow the rules.

"It is very important that we not get ahead of ourselves that we not think that because there's some stability to these numbers, that this is going to end any time soon. This is a long-haul exercise," Andrews said.

For students completing Year 12, the state government is looking to implement a few changes to ensure the coronavirus doesn't hinder students' studies and exam periods.

"There will be no need for a Year 13," Victoria's Minister for Education, James Merlino, said.

He said it is possible the General Assessment Test (GAT) will be moved from June to October or November, while the number of SAC assessments will also be reduced.

It is also possible final exams will be rescheduled for December.

“Our hope is we can finish the year for Year 12 students this year," Merlino said.

Andrews, who has a son completing Year 12 this year, made a similar announcement regarding the evolving situation for VCE students, confessing there is a lot of work going on in the background to ensure students get the education they are entitled to.

"I'd love to be able to paint a really clear picture of exactly every milestone in Year 12 and give you an end date when this virus crisis will end. Sadly, I can't do that," he said.

There are now 1,191 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria, an increase of 33 overnight.

The state's death toll stands at 11.

More to come.

