Everything You Need To Know About Renting In The Age Of Coronavirus

Many tenants and landlords feel they've been keep in the dark since a freeze on evictions was announced two weeks ago. So, we've broken down everything you need to know about renting during the pandemic.

Can my landlord evict me if I'm unable to pay rent?

The short answer is no. Tenants cannot be evicted for six months if they suffer financial hardship brought on by coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on March 29.

While the announcement was welcomed by tenants unions two weeks ago, many states and territories are yet to iron out the specific details.

Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness Jason Clare told 10 daily the federal government needs to provide "renters and landlords more detail urgently" about how the rental freeze will work.

"We called for a freeze on evictions two weeks ago. The UK acted on this two weeks ago. New Zealand acted over a week ago. Tasmania passed legislation last Wednesday," Clare said.

Tasmania, however, has been considered the golden example by tenants unions, with the state passing legislation on March 25 to stop landlords from increasing rent.

Do I still have to pay rent?

While in theory we'd all love to stop paying rent, you should keep meeting payments if you have the capacity to do so.

"Tenants are still responsible for their rents, however the Federal and State Governments will not stand for people being thrown out of their homes at this time," Housing Minister Michael Sukkar told 10 daily.

"To support tenants, the Morrison Government has strengthened the welfare safety net so Australians can continue to meet their essential bills, including rent," Sukkar said.

"This includes the $550 coronavirus supplement being paid to JobSeeker recipients, the new $1,500 a fortnight JobSeeker payment and two separate $750 payments to social security, veteran and other income support recipients and eligible concession cardholders," he added.

Leo Patterson Ross from the NSW Tenants' Union told 10 daily tenants should continue to pay rent to avoid building up a debt.

"The whole system is very much weighted towards landlords," Ross said.

"There is a big risk that if you defer, people will come out of it with a debt that's worth a lot more than the bond is worth," he said.

"You may lose the bond and end up listed on the tenancy blacklist that follows you around for three years."

Can I move to a new place during the pandemic?

The Morrison government has banned real estate auctions and open house inspections. However, in most states and territories, private inspections are still allowed.

Real Estate Institute of Australia president Adrian Kelly said in light of gatherings limited to two people, couples booking private inspections would have to do so one at a time.

In NSW, moving is one of the 16 reasons residents are permitted to leave their homes. However, housing inspections are only permitted via private one-on-one bookings or through video viewings.

Inspections are also permitted in Tasmania, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia, with real estate agents relying on virtual reality and videos to show properties.

"Hygiene practices should be followed and this may include use of gloves, hand sanitiser and disinfecting touchpoints," WA Commissioner for Consumer Protection Lanie Chopping said in a statement in March.

"A prospective buyer should not touch anything and, regardless, at the end of the viewing surfaces and doorknobs should be wiped down by the salesperson."

Should I ask my landlord for cheaper rent?

Morrison said rental arrangements would have to be negotiated by tenants and landlords in "good faith".

Sukkar told 10 daily "both landlords and tenants have a role to play in working together over the coming period to reach mutually agreeable arrangements, and the National Cabinet will be announcing further measures on residential tenancies soon."

However, landlords across the country are under no legal obligation to grant tenants reduced rent.

Details remain vague about how renters and landlords will come to these agreements in most states and territories.

However, last week in the ACT, the government announced a cost-sharing initiative with landlords to help them reduce rent for their tenants. They hope to achieve this by offering a rebate to residential landlords on their land tax and general rates.

The Government will provide this rebate to any landlord who reduces rents by at least 25 percent for tenants who have been impacted by COVID-19.

"The Government will share the cost of the rental reduction 50/50 with the landlord, capped at $1,300 per quarter (around $100 a week), for up to six months. This will provide rent relief to impacted tenants of up to $200 per week," an ACT government spokesperson told 10 daily.

"The economic hardship as a result of this crisis will be shared by Governments, landlords, tenants and financial institutions," they said.

Patterson Ross said NSW tenants should wait for further announcements this week from the government before asking for reduced rent.

"We have been encouraging negotiations but we're telling people to wait for the announcements from governments. There's no point in negotiating with someone who's refusing to take it seriously," he said.

My landlord is telling me to access my super to pay rent. Is that legal?

No --- and landlords and rental agencies face tough penalties for offering unlicensed financial advice to tenants.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has warned rental institutes they'll face jail time or hefty fines if they advise tenants to dip into their super to pay rent.

ASIC said providing unlicensed financial advice is in breach of the Corporations Act.

Individuals who violate this act can be sentenced to five year prison term, a $126,000 fine, and a $1.26 million fine for their business.

How can I report a dodgy landlord?

Renters can access comprehensive information about their rights through their local union by visiting the Tenants' Union site.

NSW residents can report landlords for unfair evictions via Fair Trading. While Victorians and South Australians can submit complaints through Consumer Affairs.

West Australians can seek support through Tenancy WA and Queenslanders can do the same by visiting the Residential Tenancies Authority site.

The Tasmanian body for dealing with complaints is the Consumer, Building and Occupational Services. The ACT Government funds Legal Aid ACT to provide the Tenancy Advice service.

