'You Are Not Welcome': Residents Urged Not To Travel Over Easter

Australians have been told to stay away from regional NSW over the Easter weekend, as community transmission remains an increasing concern in the state.

"You are not welcome. This weekend is not the weekend to visit," Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro declared on Tuesday.

"Police will be out and about enforcing these rules. There are strict penalties for those breaking these rules. You cannot visit the regions this weekend," he said.

Barilaro said fines are up to $11,000 and penalties could include jail time for those caught breaking coronavirus laws.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said officers will issuing hefty fines for those flouting the measures and travelling over Easter.

"If you've got the whole family with you and a caravan on the back, you might get a $1,000 ticket," he said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also echoed this message, telling NSW residents it is "not okay" to travel for an Easter holiday, as questions remain about community transmission of COVID-19.

"Please make sure you stick to the rules. That's especially over Easter, it's really important for all of us not to travel, not to get in the car and go to a different location, to think that it's OK, because it's not," Berejiklian said.

"It only takes a handful of people to do the wrong thing and it can spread the virus through the community, through sources we can't identify," she added.

"We cannot have communities who currently don't have the virus to get contaminated unintentionally because people are moving around when they shouldn't be."

The state's Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said there are currently 406 local cases of COVID-19 where the source of the transmission is unknown.

"This again highlights the importance of social distancing," Dr Chant said.

"It's this combination of strategies. We need to maintain high rates of testing and target that testing to areas of concern. We then need to isolate those cases and quarantine those contacts."

It comes as NSW recorded new 49 cases, bringing the state's total to 2,868.

The state recorded two deaths overnight, with the toll now at 21.

An 87-year-old woman and 90-year-old man died overnight, bringing the national death toll to 44.

The woman was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Fuller also announced 200 of the first Australian travellers who were placed in hotels for quarantine would be allowed to return to their homes on Wednesday.

He said there was still a "steady flow" of Australians returning to Sydney Airport.

"They will be given a letter from me confirming their period of isolation. I certainly hope when they land back in their home states and territories that they are allowed to go home," he said.

It comes as NSW offers free accommodation and no-cost parking for health workers.

The state will also encourage its "best and brightest" to develop a vaccine as part of a $100 million package, where $35 million will go towards vital research.

