Police Shoot Man Dead After He Set Himself On Fire And Ran At Officers

Police have shot a man dead after he allegedly set himself on fire and ran towards officers in Brisbane's south.

Emergency services were called to Sunnybank Hills about 9pm on Monday following reports a man was pouring fuel over himself and a house.

Police said he then set himself alight and approached officers at 10 pm.

An officer shot the 43-year-old man and police extinguished the flames and rendered first aid but he died a short time later.

The Ethical Standards Command will investigate the incident on behalf of the coroner.

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For further information about depression contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.