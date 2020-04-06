Toilet Paper Is Back - But Here's What Aussies Are Panic Buying Now

The supermarket shelves which normally housed toilet paper sat bare for weeks, but loo roll has now made a resurgence, as Australians stock up on something else.

Cleaning products and baking goods have been flying off the shelves because after stocking up on toilet roll and gym gear, what else is there to do in isolation?

Bake and scrub, apparently.

In an email newsletter released from Woolworths, its CEO Brad Banducci said two of its largest growth categories have been cake mixes and cleaning products.

"A lot more kids are baking and parents cleaning as we all spend more time at home," he said.

The supermarket giant is still experiencing double its normal demand for toilet paper and in the last week alone Woolworths sold a staggering 20.5 million rolls.

"Despite much more stock coming in, we’re still not where we need to be. It is slowly improving, but please help everyone by only buying what you need," Banducci said.

There are an additional 1,000 pallets coming in each week which is more than half a million packets. Cleaning wipes are still in high demand also.

“We’re doing our best to keep up with extraordinary demand for cleaning wipes, including securing extra supply from alternative sources in the short term, much of which will start to arrive in stores in the coming weeks," he said.

According to Banducci new health and safety measures are being taken across its stores to keep staff and customers safe from covonavirus, including employing a store greeter to wipe down trolley's and baskets, as well as to offer hand sanitiser to customers.

Shoppers must also now pack their own bags at the checkout.

With Easter coming up, consumers are being reminded to only buy what they need.

Featured Image: Twitter/bornin1998