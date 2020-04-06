Vinnies Asks Australians To 'Hold' Donations, Stop Dumping, Until Pandemic Ends

The St Vincent de Paul Society has asked generous Australians to hold on to their donations until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Vinnies has closed all its stores in Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia, while a small amount of stores in the other states and territories remain open.

“It's great to see so many people using this time to do some spring cleaning of their homes!” it said on Facebook.

“Unfortunately for us at Vinnies, due to the safety of our volunteers, staff and shoppers we have had to close a lot of our shops, including not taking donations.”

In NSW, Victoria, Northern Territory and Tasmania, Vinnies asked people to ring ahead to check their local store is still open as the situation is changing daily.

The charity has also requested Australians hold on to their donations and not dump them outside shops.

“Do not leave them at our shop doors,’ it said.

“Once the restrictions are lifted and it's safe for our volunteers to return to their shops we will be able to take your donations again.”

Photos posted on Facebook of a Vinnies store located in the eastern Sydney suburb of Waverley shows piles of donations dumped in front of the shop’s doors.

“My local Vinnies store now is a dumping ground for people's old crap that they no longer want,” the post on a local community page said.

“This is a community volunteer store that's run by people who give out their time to help others in need and help others who are the less fortunate.”

Vinnies QLD also posted on Facebook and asked people to not “waste” their donations since they can no longer be given to stores.

“Leaving donations outside our shops can cause them to be damaged or ruined,” it said.