Advertisement
News

QLD Police 'Disappointed And Frustrated' After 58 COVID-19 Infringements Issued At Car Rally

Viki Gerova

10 daily news reporter

2020-04-05T07:58:25+00:00

Police have slammed attendees of a large rally involving around 150 cars in Brisbane's south overnight, with allegations some tried to flee in their vehicles from officers only be become bogged down in grassland.

A total of 58 COVID-19 infringement notices were handed out to those who had congregated at the warehouse carpark at Brickworks Place in Rochedale when police arrived at around 10pm on Saturday.

QLD Police said they were "disappointed and frustrated" after around 150 cars gathered for the event. Image: QLD Police.

The $1,334 fines were handed out to both drivers and passengers, who were aged between 17 and 30, police said on Sunday.

Queensland Police said they were left "frustrated and disappointed", adding that some of those in attendance had tried to flee the area when police arrived, by driving across grassland but became bogged in the process.

Image: Queensland Police.

State Disaster Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the incident was "inexcusable".

"Such blatant disregard for the lives of Queenslanders will not be tolerated," he said.

“This is all about safety. About saving lives. About stopping the spread of COVID-19. We all, every single one of us, must do our bit. We are in this together.

“Largely Queenslanders have made significant adjustments to their lifestyle in order to comply with these health directives, to help protect their families, friends, neighbours and the broader community, and I thank them for that.”

It comes as police across the country continue to crack down on people caught in breach of social-distancing measures, including bans on mass gatherings, put in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Crime

READ MORE

Aussies Fined $1000 For Eating Kebabs In The Park, Sitting In Cars, Under Tough Coronavirus Rules

NSW Police have issued 13 on-the-spot fines to residents caught breaking tough new coronavirus laws just two days after they came into force.

Earlier on Sunday, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said a staggering 142 fines had been handed out in the state to people failing to heed directions by authorities to stay home, in just the last 24 hours.

National

READ MORE

More Than 140 Fined For Breaching Stay-Home Rules In Victoria

Victoria's frontline health workers will have free hotel stays if they need to self-isolate during the coronavirus crises, as the state recorded 20 new cases overnight.

It followed 751 police checks over that period in which people were supposed to be home during the 14-day quarantine period.

Contact the author: vgerova@networkten.com.au

covid-19 coronavirus queensland-police

Related Content

National

Australia's Private Hospitals To Add 34,000 Beds To Coronavirus Fight

3 min read

National

Aussie Fish Farmers To Play Major Role In Bringing Medical Supplies From China

3 min read

Coronavirus

Victorians In Quarantine Can Expect A Visit From Police

3 min read