QLD Police 'Disappointed And Frustrated' After 58 COVID-19 Infringements Issued At Car Rally

Police have slammed attendees of a large rally involving around 150 cars in Brisbane's south overnight, with allegations some tried to flee in their vehicles from officers only be become bogged down in grassland.

A total of 58 COVID-19 infringement notices were handed out to those who had congregated at the warehouse carpark at Brickworks Place in Rochedale when police arrived at around 10pm on Saturday.

The $1,334 fines were handed out to both drivers and passengers, who were aged between 17 and 30, police said on Sunday.

Queensland Police said they were left "frustrated and disappointed", adding that some of those in attendance had tried to flee the area when police arrived, by driving across grassland but became bogged in the process.

State Disaster Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the incident was "inexcusable".

"Such blatant disregard for the lives of Queenslanders will not be tolerated," he said.

“This is all about safety. About saving lives. About stopping the spread of COVID-19. We all, every single one of us, must do our bit. We are in this together.

“Largely Queenslanders have made significant adjustments to their lifestyle in order to comply with these health directives, to help protect their families, friends, neighbours and the broader community, and I thank them for that.”

It comes as police across the country continue to crack down on people caught in breach of social-distancing measures, including bans on mass gatherings, put in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on Sunday, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said a staggering 142 fines had been handed out in the state to people failing to heed directions by authorities to stay home, in just the last 24 hours.

It followed 751 police checks over that period in which people were supposed to be home during the 14-day quarantine period.

