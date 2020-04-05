NSW Police Launch Criminal Investigation Into Ruby Princess Cruise Ship Docking

A criminal investigation will be launched into how the cruise line operator Carnival Australia was allowed to disembark the Ruby Princess in Sydney Harbour, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said on Sunday.

The ship docked in Circular Quay on March 19, just days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said cruise ships would not be permitted to dock in Australia if they arrived from foreign ports.

State health authorities said they considered the ship had a "low risk" of carrying coronavirus after analysing test swabs from passengers.

But leaked emails later revealed NSW Health had been aware of 104 people with “acute respiratory infections” on the Ruby Princess before passengers were allowed to disembark.

Fuller said "there are many unanswered questions" about why 2,700 passengers were allowed to exit the ship.

However, he claimed NSW port authority did "an exceptional job" and made contact with the ship on numerous occasions.

The NSW Police Commissioner said port authority stopped the ship from coming into Sydney Harbour without further medical information.

He said they made contact with the operations manager from Carnival but were informed COVID-19 was not an issue on the ship.

"There was a 17-minute conversation about two passengers that required medical assistance from the ship. After that call an ambulance supervisor concerned in terms of the terminology around the infectious nature of some of these passengers, he escalated the matter. He did an outstanding job," Fuller said.

"There were a number of phone calls between Ambulance, New South Wales Police and the New South Wales Port Authority. And, can I say, the New South Wales Port Authority did an exceptional job in trying to get to the bottom of the facts in relation to this case," he added.

The investigation will come after 10 people from the cruise ship died and hundreds of passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

NSW Health confirmed on Sunday that three of the four people who died in the state in the past 24 hours were passengers on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy said NSW Health regrets the docking of the cruise ship in Sydney Harbour.

"There's no question that everyone was making the best decisions on the information they had at the time. New South Wales Health will be investigating that," Professor Murphy said.

"Clearly it was a very regretful situation but fortunately those cases have been identified and we don't believe too many have passed on the virus to other people. But it was a very unfortunate circumstance."

Fuller has urged the "thousands of witnesses" who were passengers on the Ruby Princess ship to contact CrimeStoppers if they have any information.

The investigation will cover the actions of the port authority, ambulance, police, the NSW Health Department and Carnival Australia.

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Dickinson of homicide will lead the investigation and the coroner will be notified.

Fuller said the investigation will determine whether there was criminal negligence, as well as an overarching breach of biosecurity laws and a violation of state legislation in terms of borders.

"There seems to be absolute discrepancies between the information provided by Carnival and what I would see is the benchmark for the laws that the Federal Government and the State Government put in place in terms of protecting Australians from cruise ships when coronavirus had started."

