AFP Cadets Caught Partying At College, Flouting Social Distancing Laws

Australian Federal Police Cadets have been caught partying at their residential college in Canberra, despite strict physical distancing laws being trumpeted by their colleagues.

The AFP told 10 daily it has launched an investigation after a "internal recruit gathering" was held at the college on Friday night.

"ACT Police can confirm it attended a gathering at the AFP College on Friday evening and spoke with those involved," a spokesman said.

"The matter has been handed to the AFP to investigate further and take any action deemed necessary."

Neither the AFP or ACT Police would not comment on how many people were at the gathering. They also failed to respond to 10 daily's questions regarding the number of cadets currently under investigation.

However, exclusive footage captured by the ABC showed numerous people jeering and chanting at the party on Friday night at 11.20pm.

A spokesperson said the cadets had been "fully briefed on all COVID 19 requirements, including social distancing".

"The AFP expects its members to comply with the law and relevant health directions," they said.

"Any breaches of the code of conduct will be dealt with in line with AFP professional standards framework. Any identified alleged breaches in behaviour by AFP recruits will be deemed totally unacceptable and will be subject to disciplinary actions."

Current physical distancing laws, enacted over a week ago, stipulate Australians must stay at home unless exercising, purchasing goods and services or for medical purposes.

Gatherings have been limited to two people, with Australians advised to keep 1.5 metres apart from each other.

Police across the country have announced harsh penalties of more than $1,000 in most states for those flouting the laws, with officers closing beaches and shooing people out of parks.

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au