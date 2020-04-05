Free Hotel Stays For Health Workers, As 142 Fined For Breaching Stay-Home Rules

Victoria's frontline health workers will have free hotel stays if they need to self-isolate during the coronavirus crises, as the state recorded 20 new cases overnight.

Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday the government will provide $20 million to buy a range of hotel rooms for up to 8000 frontline workers.

"This is exactly the right thing to do," he told reporters.

Healthcare workers are more likely to be diagnosed with coronavirus than any other workforce and are at higher risk of coming into close contact with someone with the virus.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the program enables cooks, cleaners, doctors and nurses and other professionals who may have exposure to COVID-19 patients to spend time separately to families and flatmates as they recuperate.

Andrews said he is proud of Victorians who are staying at home.

However, over the last 24 hours, 142 fines were issued for people failing to heed directions by authorities to stay at home.

It followed 751 police checks over that period in which people were supposed to be home during the 14-day quarantine period.

There are 1135 cases of coronavirus in Victoria, up by 20 overnight.

So far eight Victorians have died, 11 patients are in intensive care and another 36 remain in hospital.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said authorities are yet to identify the source of a COVID-19 cluster at The Alfred hospital.

People can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine if caught doing the wrong thing.

Victorians have also been warned against stocking up on an anti-parasitic drug which can be used to treat lice, in hopes of beating the virus, after researchers found it could kill COVID-19 in the lab within 48 hours.

A Monash University-led study has shown a single dose of the drug Ivermectin could stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus growing in cell culture.