Shane Fitzsimmons Retires From RFS To Head New Disaster Relief Agency

Shane Fitzsimmons, the man who headed up the NSW Rural Fire Service during Australia's catastrophic bushfires, will lead a new disaster agency, focused on recovering from bushfires, floods and coronavirus.

The new agency, NSW Resilience, will ensure the state is prepared to respond to major crises from COVID-19 to cybersecurity.

"One of the true heroes of New South Wales remains Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons and with an eye to recovery, I wanted to firstly thank and acknowledge him for his decade-long service in the RFS," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.

"Given his skills and the level of respect he has in the community, and given his understanding of what it takes to recover from a major disaster, the NSW Government is very pleased to announce that Commissioner Fitzsimmons has accepted to take on the responsibility of being our commissioner for New South Wales Resilience," she said.

Fitzsimmons, who's served as Commissioner for 12 years, will depart from the RFS over the next month and begin his new role in May.

"It's been a privilege and honour to serve... and a privilege to lead the organisation for over a decade," he said.

"I saw the very best in our people, the men and the women on the front line ... People from NZ, from the United States and Canada partnering with our police and emergency services and all parts of government," Fitzsimmons said.

"We've never seen a bigger outpouring of support to lead the biggest firefighting effort this state has ever seen. We know the recovery effort is going to continue, not only are we seeing people who are victims of the bushfires, but that was compounded by the floods. Now we've got the extraordinary impact of the COVID-19 crisis," he added.

"It's been a difficult decision and a deeply personal decision, but the reality is, the right decisions usually are the most difficult... But it's the right one."

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott announced Rob Rogers as the new NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner.

His appointment follows 40 years as a member and nine years as Deputy Commissioner, serving in the latter role during the 2019-20 ‘Black Summer’ bushfire season.

"Rob Rogers has the outstanding credentials necessary to lead more than 70,000 dedicated RFS volunteers that we depend on when bushfires threaten life and property,”Elliott said.

“As Executive Director of Operations during our most devastating bushfire season, Mr Rogers oversaw the response to more than 11,400 bush and grass fires that burnt more than 5.5 million hectares, destroyed 2,448 homes and tragically took 25 lives.”

It comes as NSW records 57 new cases of coronavirus, with the state's total now at 2,637.

Two men, aged 85 and 86, have died in NSW, bringing the state's toll to 18 and the national toll to 37.

Eleven of those who've died were passengers on the Ruby Princess Cruise Ship, with a criminal investigation underway into why the ship was permitted to dock in Sydney Harbour.

"It's clear that something went wrong... There will be no stone unturned, there will be an investigation and everyone involved will be asked those important questions," Berejiklian said.

In other news, the NSW Premier also announced 21 free TAFE courses people can complete from home.

"It means people can start preparing for when these difficult times are over and through TAFE New South Wales, if you pop onto their website, you can actually inquire how you can do one of these courses from home and get qualified over a short period of time," Berejiklian said.

"It is an opportunity for you to upgrade your skills or acquire new skills so you can enter or re-enter the workforce when you finish this difficult time."

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au