Coles And Woolworths To Limit Number Of Customers Inside Stores

Woolworths and Coles have announced they will start limiting the number of customers inside some of their stores from next week.

The number of customers allowed in Woolworths will be limited in stores from “time to time”, the supermarket said on Saturday, to ensure stronger social distancing measures.

“Customer limits will be specific to each location and based on the size of the store,” said Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, Claire Peters.

“Our store managers will use common sense discretion to manage this in the interest of community safety.”

Signage and a coned area will be placed out the front of stores instructing customers on the number of people allowed in the store and to provide a place to queue.

Woolworths said it will work closely with centre management security and police to manage queues in peak times and to ensure the required 1.5 metre social distance is kept.

“We know it may take some getting used to but we ask our customers to be patient with us during this time,” said Peters.

“Supermarkets overseas have successfully adopted similar measures."

“We also encourage everyone to be community minded when queuing.”

Coles also announced it may start limiting the number of customers allowed in its stores at any one time from next week.

Steven Cain, Coles CEO, said the limits will ensure customers can follow social distancing rules while shopping.

“Team members will be at store entrances to provide assistance and let you know when it is OK to come in,” he said.

“We ask that you follow their instructions and any signs in-store so we can safely serve as many customers in the community as possible.”

Coles will also be extending trading hours to 7am to 10pm, and in some cases until midnight, to help shoppers find a time more convenient for them.

“Late evenings are typically less busy, so please consider visiting at this time if you prefer a quieter shopping period,” Cain said.