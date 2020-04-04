Health Minister Slams Criticism Of Ruby Princess Passenger Management

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the NSW Health Minister has slammed the criticism of medical teams that allowed passengers from the Ruby Princess to disembark in Sydney.

More than 600 cases of COVID-19 in Australia can be linked to passengers from the cruise ship.

NSW Health has defended its decision to allow the ship’s 2,647 passengers disembark because the Ruby Princess had been assessed as ‘low risk.

It had been reported leaked emails showed the ship’s physician telling NSW Health passengers and crew had presented with fevers and acute respiratory symptoms.

Speaking to journalists Saturday, health minister Brad Hazzard side-stepped a journalist’s question implying he should resign over his handling of the Ruby Princess.

“I will take you through it, because it sounds like you don't actually know how it works,” Hazzard said before explaining the process of disembarkation.

But no mention was made of the emails.

The emails revealed ship's physician requested an ambulance for two patients nearly 24 hours before arriving in Sydney and said that 15 viral swabs had tested negative for influenza.

Despite this, NSW Health allowed the ship to dock and the passengers to disembark but requested the influenza-negative swabs be sent for COVID-19 testing.

Hazzard said the decisions were made by a panel of public health doctors and the criticism levelled at the team was unjust.

He explained each decision was made by a team of four.

“They are specialist physicians, doctors with extraordinary training and experience in public health,” he told media on Saturday.

We have people in that group who make these decisions who are consulting to the World Health Organization, in communicable diseases.

Hazzard said protocols by NSW Health had “stepped up” assessments on cruise ships entering Sydney from February 14, three weeks before changes were made to Federal protocols.

The health minister said the “disastrous” case of the Diamond Princess in Japan, where at least 712 of the 3,711 crew and passengers tested positive to the coronavirus after they were kept on board the ship, operates in the mind of the senior health officials when making decisions.

“It is a balancing act, like everything else. How long do you keep people on a ship, in any situation, where you may have or may not have influenza, COVID, whatever it be,” he said.

NSW Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant, who was also at the press conference, admitted that "we could all be wiser" in retrospect.

"Hindsight is a great thing," she said.

"All I can say is, as the minister indicated, a team of professionals consider the information.

"I think it is clear that the influenza outbreak on the ship or the influenza activity on the ship... did leave them to conclude that the respiratory illness was due to influenza activity."

Chant also said NSW Health had learned lessons from the Diamond Princess and had made plans should a similar case occur in Sydney.

“NSW Health... had extensive planning underway to actually disembarked people and passengers should we suspect COVID-19 on a cruise ship, or that be confirmed,” she said.

“We had always planned to ensure self-isolation for people in the Sydney region, safe transport home through the use of health share and other modes of transport and also using hotels for the accommodation of people.”

Chant said if it was known there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 on the ship then NSW Health would have disembarked passengers according to that plan.

However, as no cases had been confirmed at that point, the plan was not enacted.

Chant said it was only known influenza was circulating on the cruise ship.

“Over half of the samples that were collected at the time showed that the cause of the illness was flu,” she said.

“Notwithstanding, it didn't breach the outbreak level of flu because that would have itself triggered a different response.”

NSW Health issued a statement on Friday saying most passengers started displaying symptoms after leaving the Ruby Princess.

"Transmission of COVID-19 amongst these passengers could not have been prevented by NSW Health staff," it said.

"No cases of COVID-19 were identified onboard the ship before it docked."

