Churches To Be Considered Workplaces For Easter Services

Scott Morrisons says churches will be considered as "workplaces" for Easter services and given some flexibility under social distancing rules, as he urged Aussies to stay

Singers and other assistants will be allowed to take part in Easter church service webcasts and broadcasts under the new rules announced by the PM on Friday.

Morrison said this would mean churches could have, for example, a cantor and other assistants involved as well as the priest or minister.

The PM clarified to say the new rules do not mean churches and other places of worship were open to the public, but it would allow those who need to participate in presenting services for broadcasts and live streams to do so, so the community can access them.

Churches are not open, places of worship are not open.

"But there are ways religious services can be conducted."

But the PM urged Australians to say home this Easter.

"People should not be going away for Easter holidays... People should not be getting in their cars and going to other places," he said.

Morrison was questioned as to why churches were allowed to continue operating but the parliament could not.

He said parliament would resume this week and "do the work that it needs to during the course of this crisis".

Working Holiday-Makers Required To Self-Isolate

Morrison also announced on Friday that backpackers travelling to farms for fruit-picking and other jobs will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days to avoid spreading coronavirus.

The PM announced the new measures for working holiday-makers, with the move designed to protect rural and regional communities from the pandemic.

“This is being done to ensure that those producers can get the work done, but also to ensure that the communities are protected," Morrison said.

He also urged backpackers to follow social distancing rules, warning people of the ban on groups travelling the country in campervans.

More to come.