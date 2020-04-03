Daylight Saving Ends Sunday So Do I Turn Clocks Forward Or Back?

NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT will all be going back in time on Sunday morning… kind of.

Daylight savings ends at 3am on April 5, meaning our clocks have to be wound back an hour to 2am.

NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman has reminded people to check analogue devices that won’t automatically change.

“These days, technology updates most of our devices automatically at the official end of daylight saving,” he said.

News READ MORE How Daylight Saving Screws Our Shift Workers The end of daylight savings gives you an extra hour of morning sun -- but it also duds our hard-working nurses and police into working an extra hour for free.

“Analogue devices should be turned back an hour before bed.”

As the winter months arrive, morning alarms will be going off in darkness and the sun won’t start rising until around 7am.

But the change will mean we can make the most of natural light later into the afternoon as the days become shorter.

In these days of social distancing and self-isolation, many will find the extra hour’s sleep in on Sunday morning very welcome.

Daylight Savings Time (DST) was first observed in Australia in 1916, with Tasmania the first state to take part.

Over time, all the states and territories have flicked backwards and forwards between observing and not observing DST.

Tasmania has permanently observed DST since 1967, while NSW, ACT, South Australia and Victoria all began permanently changing their clocks in 1971.

Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia do not observe DST.

DST will start again on the first Sunday in October, which is October 4 this year, and will end on the first Sunday of April, falling on April 4, 2021.