All Tigerair Pilots Have Lost Their Jobs Due To Coronavirus

All Tigerair pilots have lost their jobs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit travel.

Virgin Australia Group, the parent company of Tigerair, has pushed forward with redundancies for all 220 pilots of the low-fare domestic airline, following consultation with unions and pilot representatives.

On Friday the Morrison government shrugged at Virgin Australia's $1.4 billion bailout request, saying support was available, including the JobKeeper program.

A Virgin Australia Group spokesperson told 10 daily the company had reviewed its Boeing 737 operating model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Outcomes of the review have informed the closure of Tigerair Australia’s Melbourne pilot base and a program to consolidate the company’s domestic and short-haul international pilot workforce,’ the spokesperson said.

“Although the Group remains committed to Tigerair Australia and continues to employ approximately 180 Cabin Crew in Melbourne, we’ve had to make the extremely difficult decision to proceed with these redundancies.”

The Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP) said it was “saddened and disappointed” the decision to continue with the redundancy was made.

The AFAP represents more than 5000 commercial pilots across the country and Friday’s announcement by Virgin Group has renewed the union’s call for the Federal Government to waive any tax payable on the redundancy payments.

“If no tax is applied to redundancy payments, Tigerair pilots might be able to stretch out their payments a little further in what is an incredibly desperate time for airline pilots,” said AFAP Executive Director Simon Lutton.

