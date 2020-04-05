Tap And Go Limit Increased To $200 To Lessen Coronavirus Spread

Retailers will today begin to roll out a new tap and go limit of $200 to help stem the spread of Covid-19.

Customers will be able to tap their card, without having to enter a PIN, for purchases up to $200 at most major supermarkets, with the new limit expected to be rolled out at other retailers over the coming weeks.

A statement from Mastercard said the change would result in "fewer purchases requiring customers to touch potentially infectious surfaces, handle cash or use a pen to process payments at point of sale".

Already, more than 85 per cent of payments over $100 are made using tap and go technology, but until now, customers have also had to enter their PIN before the transaction is approved.

"COVID-19 has become part of our new reality. Mastercard is committed to providing people with the safest, most secure way to pay for their purchases, whether that is the physical transaction itself or the security tools protecting their payment," Richard Wormald, Mastercard's division president for Australasia, said.

"In times like this, every effort, both big and small, matters and can have a positive impact on our society."

Eftpos transactions linked to Apple Pay, where customers use their iPhones in place of a debit or credit card, will also be able to take advantage of the new limit.