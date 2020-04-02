Rental Agency Slammed For Heartless Email To Tenants

A rental agency has sent a mass email to its tenants, claiming non-Australians are irresponsible for staying in the country and urging all tenants to pay rent, even if they're unemployed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced states and territories would move to implement a freeze on evictions for the next six months for those unable to pay their rent during the pandemic.

However, despite the federal government's assurances, some landlords have taken to berating tenants and ordering them to pay rent.

In an email seen by 10 daily, NSW based property company Sweet Potato Living addressed both its Australian and non-Australian tenants.

The email, signed by the company name, suggests Australians who rent through the company "are gravely mistaken" if they think they can avoid paying rent due to unemployment.

The email writer urges Australian renters who have lost their jobs to "move back with close family or friends" if they're unwilling to pay.

"For anyone thinking this is an opportunity for a FREE RIDE, please think again," the email reads.

Sweet Potato Living then addresses non-Australian tenants calling them "irresponsible" and telling them to fly home because it's "common sense".

"To NON-Australians who have lost their jobs and have no financial assistance from overseas: Whilst it pains us to say this, you will not be getting support at this stage from our government, so you should be doing whatever you can to catch the next available flight home to your country of origin," the email reads.

If you are from another country and have lost your job and have waited this long, YOU ARE BEING IRRESPONSIBLE FOR DOING SO!!!!

Australian tenant Hugh Scott, who lives with his Chilean partner in the Sydney suburb Redfern, told 10 daily he was in "disbelief" when he received the email on Monday night.

"I was kind of in disbelief because we pay our rent fortnightly. They charged us for rent last week and then sent that email," Scott said.

"I don't have a job now and I'm trying to apply for the JobSeeker Payment, but I don't have any income coming in."

Scott said he was "offended" by the email which told foreign renters, including his partner who's also lost her job at a cinema, to go home.

"My partner is from Chile and they're basically telling her to take a flight home, it got under my skin," he said.

"We were both angry about the way they addressed it. It's not very compassionate. They care more about themselves."

Spanish personal training student Guillermo Montero told 10 daily he's now living off his savings after losing his job in hospitality.

The 28-year-old tenant asked the company to reduce his rent two days before receiving what he described as an "aggressive" email.

"For me, I cannot go home. It's pretty dangerous to go back to Spain right now. I live with my girlfriend and she is from the Czech Republic," he said.

Going home would mean that we'd have to separate. It would break my heart.

According to data from Unions NSW, four in ten people on migrant visas are skipping meals due to unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The research also shows that 50 per cent of the foreigners surveyed are unemployed and 98.7 per cent receive no form of government income support.

Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness Jason Clare told 10 daily the federal government needs to provide "renters and landlords more detail urgently" about how the rental freeze will work.

"We called for a freeze on evictions two weeks ago. The U.K. acted on this two weeks ago. New Zealand acted over a week ago. Tasmania passed legislation last Wednesday," Clare said.

"Tenants should not be bullied into making bad financial decisions. Real estate agents are not licenced financial advisers," he added.

We really need real estate agents and property management groups to show a bit of common sense here.

"People are struggling. Hundreds of thousands of Australians lost their jobs last week. This is a full-blown crisis and we all need to work together to get through this."

Clare said tenants should be given the opportunity to defer paying some of their rent if they've had a decrease in income and can’t pay landlords during the pandemic.

Marta Caparros is the director of international students agency the YouToo Project and told 10 daily many of her students are in extremely precarious positions.

She said she's been helping students negotiate flexible arrangements with their landlords. Caparros said she was absolutely infuriated by the email.

She claimed it was sent to her by a student who is a tenant of Sweet Potato Living.

"I was so angry when I saw this. Students are so stressed at the moment," she said.

"This company, when everything goes great they take the money, but when things go bad, they don't help the students," Caparros said.

When Caparros tried to contact the rental agency, she said she got no response and hours later, their website and social media pages had been taken down.

10 daily also received no response when trying to contact the company.

International students contribute $32.4 billion to Australia's economy and Caparros said they deserve support from the government.

"These people have been studying here two or three years and spending heaps of money on education," she said.

Everybody has a story here, they pay taxes, and now nobody wants to help them.

"I understand if you need to check each tenant's financial situation but there's a lot of people who've been here for a long time, they've got a life here. This is their home."

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au