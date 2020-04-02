Catholic Schools In NSW, ACT, To Start Holidays A Week Early

Catholics schools in New South Wales will start school holidays from Monday, a week earlier than scheduled, as teachers scramble to plan remote lessons amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement released by the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, confirmed on Thursday calls to make April 4 the last day of the school term had been approved.

The moves comes as parents are struggling to work and educate their children during the coronavirus pandemic, with many families now in isolation at home.

"I appreciate the challenges many parents have had in juggling work and family responsibilities while at the same time supervising their children's learning," the statement read.

It added bringing the holidays forward would allow teachers the time to collaborate and devise a plan on how best to tackle term two by creating a model for remote learning.

Some Catholic schools have since released a letter to parents which states the 11 diocese of NSW and ACT are working together with the state government and schools to implement staff development days for next week (April 6 to 9).

The letter explained from Monday April 6 schools would no longer be posting new lessons of work for students.

However, it is understood they will remain open for students whose families need care and supervision.

Term two is scheduled to begin on April 27 -- as originally scheduled -- after the Easter break.