Aussies Urged To Get Flu Shots ASAP, Not To 'Waste' Face Masks

Health authorities are urging Australians to get their flu shots as soon as possible this year, with the community set to face the "double burden" of the flu season during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said there are millions of flu vaccines being delivered to states and territories as part of the national immunisation program.

"I would really encourage and really stress the importance, this year in particular, for people to get their flu vaccine as soon as they can," Kelly told reporters on Wednesday.

He said getting flu shots in early was particularly important for community members who are vulnerable to both COVID-19 and the flu.

"Unfortunately this is a double burden for our elderly members of our community," Kelly said.

He added people with some chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and cancer were also considered to be in the vulnerable group.

"In addition the usual people that we think about in terms of a flu season and protecting them are young children, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, particularly those over 50, and pregnant women," he said.

Kelly said while pregnant women and young children don't appear to be at high risk of COVID-19 they are "certainly" at risk of the flu.

"They should be considering getting their flu vaccine as soon as possible."

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kelly also addressed the issue of face masks being used by members of the public, and reiterated earlier health advice that people who are well should not wear them.

"They shouldn't be using face masks in public because that would be a waste of face masks," Kelly said.

He added that masks were an important part of personal protective equipment and should be used by members of the public who have symptoms and need to go out to seek medical care.

"People with symptoms should, if at all possible, stay at home and not go out at all," he said.

"If they do need to go out to seek medical care for example, then use of a face mask would be good."

It comes after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian issued a call on Wednesday morning for businesses to consider manufacturing much needed medical supplies -- including masks.

"New South Wales relied on many different sources of equipment, including many sources overseas which no longer exist, or have been massively disrupted," she said.

Manufacturers who are able are encouraged to 'repurpose' their machinery to help create things like masks, toilet paper and hand sanitiser -- something many local businesses have already begun to do.

Kelly told reporters while there has been concern about supply of masks recently, "several million masks" had been delivered to Australia in recent days.

"I think it is very important that we really put that towards our health care workforce, aged care workforce, they are the front line that we all need be protected to be able to continue to work," he said.

Kelly also thanked Australians for doing their bit to comply with new social distancing measures, saying there is some idea that the curve is now flattening.

"In terms of the measures that have been introduced I think there is good signs now that that is actually working as we had expected," he said.

"I think this is full credit to the Australian public who have really taken on enormous changes in their lives over the last few weeks."

Kelly said while there has been a rise in cases, to 4,860 with 20 deaths, there hasn't been a "large increase".