UNSW Accidentally Refunds Students $1.80 For Cancelled Graduations

The University of New South Wales has apologised for an awkward mishap, after refunding students just one per cent of what they paid for cancelled graduations.

10 daily has seen a number of bank statements from graduating students who this week began receiving refunds for ceremonies that were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But the screenshots show the students were refunded only $1.80 by the university, despite paying $180 in graduation fees.

It's unclear exactly how many students were refunded the incorrect amount.

One student told 10 daily their first thought was that it may have been an elaborate April Fool's Day prank by the university.

"At least four other people told me they got the exact same $1.80 refund come up in their bank accounts so we were all in disbelief," they said.

UNSW was one of many Australian universities which cancelled its upcoming graduation ceremonies amid health and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an email sent to students on March 17, a university spokesperson advised graduation ceremonies would not be held between May 4-14.

"We are sorry that this global health issue has caused you inconvenience and we remain united in supporting all in our community with acceptance, respect, compassion and inclusion," the email read.

"The graduation fee which you recently paid, will be refunded to you on the card you used to make payment."

10 daily contacted UNSW about the deposits and was told that an error had been made when refunds were issued to students.

The university said it could not confirm how many students were refunded the incorrect amount.

"The university has rectified the situation and the balance of payment has now been paid," a spokesperson said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."

10 daily understands some students have reached out to the university for clarification about the refunded fee and some were told the correct deposit should be available in their accounts later this week.

A student said the university had apologised for the error and had told them the remaining money was being processed.

