Top Doctor Reveals How Long It Will Take To Eliminate Coronavirus

It could be 18 months before we eliminate coronavirus, according to Australia's deputy chief health officer.

Paul Kelly doesn't believe we can rid of the deadly disease without a vaccine, which he says could be between 12 and 18 months away.

“I know enormous funds have been put into vaccine research around the world,” he said on Wednesday.

But producing a vaccine against coronavirus is easier said than done, as medical experts across the world are working tirelessly to do so.

CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, revealed on Thursday it would begin testing a vaccine today, with the first round expected to take three months.

The testing is underway at the Australian Animal Health Laboratory (AAHL) in Geelong, Victoria.

In a statement released this morning, the CSIRO confirmed it's testing the COVID-19 vaccine candidates for "efficacy" while also evaluating the best way to give the vaccine whether that be through an intra-muscular injection or as a nasal spray.

“Vaccines for coronaviruses are not easy. In fact, up to now, we’ve never had a successful vaccine against a coronavirus," Kelly said.

He is also urging the public not to rely on the arrival of a vaccine but to abide by strict public health measures which have been enforced over the last few weeks.

Kelly said it could be a week or so before strict social distancing measures reflect on case numbers, which have steadied slightly.

“Obviously we want to see the curve not only flattening but starting to bend downwards, and then making that decision about when to take the foot off the brake will be very difficult,” he said earlier in the week.

Authorities across Australia have been enforcing strict self-isolation rules and regulations to help flatten the COVID-19 curve, as cases hit more than 4860, including 21 deaths.

For instance, harsh fines and jail time await if people continue to break public health orders.

While there are small signs it's working, it's still to early to tell.

But the average daily increase in cases has been at nine percent for the past three days, down from 25-30 percent a week ago.

Health officials are encouraged Australia's coronavirus curve is flattening but insist the strict restrictions that have helped slow the infection rate must stay in place as flu season approaches.

"In terms of the measures that have been introduced, I think there (are) good signs now that that is actually working as we had expected," Kelly said.

"This is full credit to the Australian public who have really taken on enormous changes in their lives over the last few weeks."

With AAP.