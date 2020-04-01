Oatlands Driver Accused Of Killing Four Kids Had Allegedly Taken MDMA And Cocaine

The man accused of ploughing into four children, killing them on a footpath in Sydney, has been hit with 14 additional charges including being under the influence of cocaine and MDMA.

Samuel Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times over the legal alcohol limit when he allegedly ran a red light, mounted a kerb and killed the four children on February 1.

The three siblings, Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, eight, and their cousin, Veronique Sakr, 11, had been getting ice cream in Oatlands when they were struck by the car.

An 11-year-old boy and two girls, aged 10 and 13, were also injured and underwent treatment at The Children’s Hospital at Westmead.

Following further inquiries, police have laid 14 additional charges.

These include:

Four counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death -- influence of drug or drugs (MDMA)

Four counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death -- speed more than 45 km/h over limit

Aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm -- influence of drug (MDMA)

Aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm -- speed more than 45 km/h over limit

Drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood (Cocaine)

Drive vehicle, illicit drug present in blood (MDMA)

Proceed through red traffic light

Not give particulars to police

The 29-year-old was charged with multiple offences and has been remanded in custody to re-appear at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

