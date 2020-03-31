McDonald's Selling Drive-Thru Bread And Milk 24/7

McDonald's will be offering milk and bread to drive-thru customers across the nation, 24 hours a day.

From Wednesday, the fast-food giant will be selling milk and bread via drive-thru and takeaway services.

“In addition to our usual Macca’s menu, customers will also be able to pick up two or three-litre bottles of full cream or skim milk, as well as packs of English muffins and gourmet bread rolls,” a McDonald's Australia spokesperson told 10 daily.

“Our contactless service removes any need for touch contact between our employees and customers, making it a safe way for people to get food and drinks, as well as these essential basics.”

To make stores safer during the coronavirus outbreak, McDonald’s has also introduced contactless payment options and instructed staff to place food bags on the counter for collection.

Coronavirus READ MORE What Do You Get In The New Woolworths Basic Box? Woolworths is rolling out its new 'basic box' of groceries, as it steps up efforts to get food to the elderly and vulnerable people stuck at home due to coronavirus -- here's what's in it.

Staff at KFC also underwent compulsory COVID-19 training. Hand sanitiser is now used after every cash transaction in stores.

Additionally, Adelaide business Detmold, which usually makes packaging for McDonald's and KFC, plans to make surgical masks for frontline health workers.

With AAP.