'A Disaster Waiting To Happen': Experts Warn Kids In Isolation More Exposed To Predators

Cyber experts warn children are at increased risk of being exposed to online predators with time spent on the internet predicted to soar as schools close and kids are sent home to coronavirus isolation.

And the sudden explosion of social networking apps such as Houseparty isn't helping.

Speaking to 10 daily, Susan McLean, cyber safety expert and former police officer, confirmed sexual predator activity is ­tipped to gain momentum considering children are stuck at home and likely to turn their attention to the web.

"Cyber predators aren't going on holiday because of coronavirus. They see this an opportunity to take advantage of," McLean said.

"The risk is tenfold, but now its hundredfold. It's a disaster waiting to happen."

She said the main concern is school closures because schools offer an environment where kids' internet habits can be filtered or monitored, but at home it is an entirely different story.

"Generally most schools have a mobile phone ban and if kids are using the school internet there's a good chance they have a filtered search engine," McLean explained.

"Cyber bullying often happens at home too so once they're out of the school it becomes an exasperating problem."

The former cop, and first Victorian Police officer to be appointed into a child cyber safety role, is urging parents to be clear with setting rules and expectations when it comes to internet usage, and ensuring they follow through with those restrictions.

While the risk may accelerate during this period of isolation, McLean declared parents' should always be concerned about what they're kids are accessing online.

"They should have been worried pre-this [coronavirus outbreak]. They need to be on top of this 24/7 and if they weren't already on top of it, they must be now," McLean said.

Houseparty seems to be the pandemic app of choice among both adults and teenagers, with millions of downloads in the last few weeks alone. But it's questionable safety features and public layout have triggered concern.

The CSIRO reached out to 10 daily to express how the platform could easily become a digital privacy nightmare for consumers but declined to comment when questioned about its safety concerns.

McLean said while Houseparty is particularly problematic it's essential parents don't fixate on one app. But she also described it as a "vehicle for bullying" which is not appropriate for children.

"Parents think Houseparty is fine without considering the risk, but they need to put ground rules in place because that's where online learning begins, from the parent or carer," she said.

McLean recommends locking apps between 9am and 4pm (traditionally school hours), only allowing them to use apps which are age appropriate and not allowing them to take devices to their bedrooms.

If parents believe their child is being groomed online, she urges them to call their local police station as soon as possible, or if they're concerned their child has given away their address to a stranger, to phone triple zero immediately.

ChildSafe Australia's general manager, Neil Milton, said there are a few tell-tale signs parents should be aware of which will help determine whether their child is at risk of being groomed, or has been exposed to sinister material.

Such as, if a child starts acting in an inappropriate sexual way, begins talking about adult content they shouldn't know anything about, or starts showing sexual acts to other siblings.

"These are clear signs that they may have have been groomed online or offline," he said.

He doesn't think parents should be worried but instead be "vigilant and aware".

"Children do silly things when they're bored," he said.

"[But you can] keep them safe by only downloading apps parents have done research on... and have a conversation about the importance of cyber safety, including what to do if they are contacted by someone they do not know," Milton said.

He also echoed McLean's advice on not allowing children to take devices to their bedrooms.

"Whatever app they are on, the parents should be on that app also," Mitlon said.

According to research commissioned by the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE), only 52 per cent of parents or carers talk to their children about online safety.

Now, the Australian Federal Police has issued a plea to parents to start having a conversation with their children about it.

"With many children spending more time online due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that parents and carers understand the challenges they may face," the AFP said in a statement released to 10 daily.

"Online child sexual exploitation can have significant health and wellbeing impacts so it is important that your child is supported."

