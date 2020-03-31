Boost For Crisis Accommodation As Searches For Domestic Violence Spike By 75 Percent

The NSW government is boosting temporary crisis accommodation, as reports show a 75 percent spike in Google searches for domestic violence.

The NSW government has committed $34 million towards temporary accommodation for those exposed to family violence, Attorney General Mark Speakman said on Tuesday.

"We know that many of those will be domestic and family violence survivors and their children because, for women, domestic and family violence is a prime mover of the need for crisis accommodation," Speakman said.

"Apart from that $34 million, I welcome the announcement of another $150 million from the Commonwealth government to spend on domestic and family violence services," he said.

Speakman said temporary accommodation will be allocated for those forced to stay at home by abusers who've contracted coronavirus.

He said perpetrators of domestic violence will also be able to access temporary accommodation to protect victims and their children from developing COVID-19.

"I understand up to 60 providers are able to provide accommodation for those who need to self-isolate," he said.

Perpetrators of domestic violence have been warned police will be "knocking on their doors" and holding them accountable for their behaviour.

"My message to everyone in NSW is this: There is never an excuse for domestic and family violence," Speakman said.

The cover of a coronavirus pandemic is no excuse for domestic and family violence.

"We will ramp up services as required to support survivors and we will track down perpetrators to hold them to account."

Coronavirus READ MORE Domestic Violence Spikes During Coronavirus As Families Trapped At Home A new survey has found COVID-19 is already hitting Australian homes in dangerous ways, and there are urgent calls for the Federal government to step in as domestic violence is expected to get much worse.

Police Minister David Elliot called on people to exercise restraint when it comes to the consumption of alcohol, but also to take accountability for their actions.

Our message is clear, keep your hands to yourself

"All the ingredients for a tinder box situation are there. We've seen a rapid increase in unemployment... We've seen a 30 percent increase in bottle shop sales, we've got the cancellation of sport and social engagements. We have a real fear from members of the public that if someone is carrying coronavirus, they could have their lives threatened," Elliot said.

"I would hate to think that anyone would carry out domestic violence... thinking that under the cover of darkness, under the fog... of this coronavirus tragedy, they would be able to get away with it. They won't," he said.

Elliot said while there has been a decline in crime rate across NSW, anyone who commits an offence against someone they "purport to love" will be held accountable.

​If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.