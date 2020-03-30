Teen Charged For 'Coughing On Council Ranger Who Caught His Family Camping Illegally'

A council ranger who told a family they couldn't continue to illegally camp in a Sydney park was allegedly coughed on by a 15-year-old boy in response.

The teenager has since been charged over the incident, where he is also accused of attempting to spit at a Sydney council ranger who was trying to move his family on from an illegal camp site.

Police say the 54-year-old ranger approached the group at a reserve on Balls Head Drive in Waverton on Sunday afternoon and told them camping in the area was prohibited.

It's alleged the boy verbally abused the ranger, coughed at him and then tried to spit in his direction.

Officers spoke to the boy and later returned to charge him with common assault and intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical harm.

He is due to face the children's court in June.