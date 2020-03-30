Aussie Vets Ready To Donate Ventilators To Help With Coronavirus Response

Australia's largest pet care company has offered to donate all of its human-grade ventilators, as hospitals prepare for more COVID-19 cases.

Greencross Vets runs a network of 167 general practice vet clinics and emergency and referral hospitals across the country, along with 20 Petbarn retail stores.

The company has offered to donate the 25 human critical care ventilators it has available to the Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society (ANZICS) should they be needed to help with the COVID-19 response.

All ventilators would be the same equipment used to treat humans in hospitals, and would be strictly sterilised, Greencross said.

“We understand the stress COVID-19 has put on our healthcare industry, with ventilators in high demand in Intensive Care Units as they are critical in the treatment of people with severe respiratory compromise,” CEO Dr Magdoline Awad said on Monday.

“As a business, we are committed to doing all we can to help those on the front line in the event hospitals require extra support.”

Crime READ MORE Masks, Sanitiser, Gloves Stolen From Hospitals, Leaving Authorities 'Mortified' Health workers are going without essential hygiene items because thieves are stealing them from hospitals, leaving doctors and nurses at coronavirus risk.

Last week, the The Australian Veterinary Board Council (AVBC) called on veterinary facilities to make their equipment, including ventilators, available to support the expected increase in numbers of critically ill patients.

AVBC Executive Director Dr Julie Strous said all specialist facilities and university-based vet hospitals across the country were contacted, and that the response was “overwhelmingly positive.”

“Vets will do everything possible to provide our medical profession with extra equipment to cope with the increase in critical patients,” Strous said.

“Many ventilator models used by vets are exactly the same as the machines used in human hospitals, which means the intensivists are already familiar with their use. They just need to know where to find them.

"Having the vet ventilator inventory ready to go means the doctors are well-prepared should the need arise."

Pets READ MORE Five Ways Pets Are Helping Us In Self Isolation, According To Mental Health Experts Our furry friends may be enjoying our social distancing a whole lot more than we are, but their presence is extremely important -- psychologists explain the power of the pet.

Strous said there is currently less need for mechanical ventilation in vet hospitals outside of peak tick season, when it is often needed to treat tick paralysis in cats and dogs along the country’s east coast.

Pets READ MORE Dr Chris Brown: 'Coronavirus Could Impact Animal Shelters. Now's The Time To Adopt' Dr Chris Brown is urging Australians to consider fostering and adopting rescue pets to help us cope in these troubling times.

Greencross Vets is among the vet facilities that have been forced to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by introducing several social distancing measures.

While doors remain open, clients can choose to have a telehealth consult or drop-off their pets at a clinic.

Petbarn customers can now order online and collect their items at a store without leaving their car.

“The health and well-being of pets, pet parents as well as the safety of our teams remains our number one priority,” CEO George Wahby said.

“We want to ensure that pet parents can access retail stores and pet services including grooming and veterinary services, should they need to, whilst still following official government advice and guidance to safeguard our team.”