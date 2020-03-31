Coles And Liquorland Store Undergo 'Full Clean' After Two Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two workers at a Coles and Liquorland store in Melbourne's south-east are isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus.

The pair, who do not work together, are employed at the Brandon Park Coles and its adjoining Liquorland store in Mulgrave.

In a statement on Tuesday, Coles said it had conducted a "full clean" of both stores that went "over and above" the recommendations of Victoria's Department of Health.

"Team members who have come into close contact with them have been instructed to self-isolate and seek medical treatment should they display any symptoms," Coles said.

"[The Department of Health] has confirmed that the stores can continue to trade and the risk of transmission for customers and team members is very low."

Coles said it was following federal government guidelines for supermarkets which say there is no requirement to close a store if a staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

Earlier the Health Department said the store can remain open, as people who pass through places where there has been a confirmed case have an extremely low risk of transmission, according to a Coles spokesman.

The company said it assisted the Health Department to trace the close contacts of the infected staff members.

National READ MORE Coles Customers Must Now 'Pack Their Own Bags' To Restrict Coronavirus Spread Coles is telling its customers to pack their own bags and groceries to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

The Department of Health defines close contact as face-to-face contact for at least 15 minutes.

It also applies to people being in the same closed space for at least two hours.

"The safety of our customers and team members is our most important focus," Coles said.

"We thank our customers for their ongoing support of our team members as we work together to stay safe and keep our customers supplied with essential food and groceries they need."

With AAP.