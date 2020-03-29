New Coronavirus Phone App, WhatsApp Group Launched By Government To Share Official Warnings

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the government will deliver coronavirus information and public health advice through WhatsApp and an Apple app.

While providing the nation with a coronavirus update on Sunday, Morrison said people can gain access to a new messaging service on WhatsApp by typing oz.gov.au/whatsapp.

Likewise, the Apple app store is now providing a coronavirus app that can be downloaded.

"That will assist you to get the accurate and timely information about what is being done by governments around the country to support you, as you and your family and your household and your community work through the difficult months ahead because of the coronavirus," Morrison said.

Morrison added the Coronavirus Australia app would be "a trusted place of advice and information" about the current situation.