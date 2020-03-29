Residents Can Be Fined $1600 For Having Friends Over For Dinner Under Tough New Coronavirus Laws

Victorians will be slapped with hefty fines of more than $1500 if they're sprung having friends over for dinner, Victorian Premier Daniels Andrews has declared.

Andrews confirmed Victoria has moved to stage three of its coronavirus plan, which means residents will cop an on-the-spot fine of $1600 if they're caught gathering in groups of more than two, unless they are part of the immediate household.

"This is critically important. We cannot have people out socialising and gathering as if this wasn't happening. We have to protect the health system and we have got to save lives," Andrews said.

He confirmed fines will be issued from midnight tonight, while noting there are only four reasons why people should be leaving their homes at all -- to receive medical care, for work, to exercise or to buy things when you need them.

"If everyone follows these rules -- and they are as simple as they can be -- then we will slow the spread of this virus. We will save lives, we will protect our health system, we will get through this together and we will get to the other side of it quicker," Andrews told the media while delivering the state's Covid-19 update this morning.

He added Victoria Police will not hesitate to take action against those who are flouting restrictions.

"If you are outside, or in your backyard, gathering in more than two people, if you are having friends over for dinner or friends over for drinks that are not members of your household, then you are breaking the law," Andrews explained.

"No gathering with friends is worth someone's life."

His media address comes the morning after Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared the new ban on gatherings of more than two people.

Victoria now has 821 confirmed cases, 56 more than Sunday, with 29 people being treated in hospital and four of those in intensive care. The state's coronavirus death toll also stands at four.