A man who repeatedly broke mandatory self-isolation requirements has been arrested and will face a Sydney court today.

The 30-year-old arrived at Sydney International Airport on a flight from Jordan on March 18 and was told he would be required to self-isolate for 14 days, as part of the Federal Government's coronavirus measures.

But two days later he was arrested at for an outstanding warrant and granted bail, which included the condition he obey directions from the Health Minister to self-isolate.

A week later, on March 28, the man was stopped in Pagewood and dealt a $1000 fine for failing to comply.

Later in the evening officers from Sydney City Police Area Command spoke to the man on Pitt Street in the city centre.

He was arrested and charged for breach of bail non-compliance with a ministerial direction under the Public Health Act 2010 (NSW).

He was granted conditional bail and was to appear in court in May.

However, due to the man's failure to self-isolate at his home in Edensor Park, authorities swooped in and moved him to a guarded, serviced apartment in Camperdown.

Police allege he once again failed to comply with quarantining orders and was arrested while trying to leave the accommodation.

He was charged with not comply with Public Health Order under the Public Health Act 2010 (NSW). He was refused bail and will appear in court on Monday.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services, David Elliott, said some people are simply not grasping the seriousness of the situation.

“This repeat offender’s reckless and selfish behaviour could have dangerous consequences to the community at large at a time when the vast majority are united to protect lives,” Elliott said.

In a separate incident, three infringements were issued after police uncovered a restaurant operating on George Street in Sydney overnight.

Police reportedly discovered between eight and 10 males sitting inside the establishment, drinking alcohol and playing poker.

As police entered the restaurant, a number of males fled the scene.

The business owner was fined $5000 and two other men were issued a $1000 fine each.

There have been several other incidents of Australians being fined for breaking isolation rules, as the government works to stem the spread of COVID-19.

NSW Police Force Commissioner Mick Fuller said police will continue to do everything possible to protect the community.

“The actions police have taken so far indicate how serious we are in the fight to ensure the safety of the people of New South Wales,” Fuller said.

“Officers will be doing everything in their power to ensure compliance -- but we will not succeed in stopping the spread of this virus unless we have the community’s cooperation.”

The news comes as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews revealed residents will cop a $1600 fine if they're caught gathering in groups of more than two, unless it's with members of the immediate household.