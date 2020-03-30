Australians Asked To Give Up Their Vacant Homes To Help Healthcare Workers

Find A Bed Au helped hundreds of Aussies who lost their homes during the devastating bushfires and now it's turning its attention towards the COVID-19 outbreak.

The not-for-profit is moving health care workers, who live with others at fatal risk of contracting COVID-19, into empty homes so they can self-isolate.

Find A Bed is also finding accommodation for people who have become homeless for various reasons during the coronavirus crisis.

Those the organisation is seeking to help include a family of four who are living in a bus in Tasmania and need a permanent address for three months.

Another person on the list is an ER doctor in Melbourne who needs a place to self-isolate away from their family after working 12-hour shifts.

The organisation is adhering to the federal government's strict health measures regarding social distancing and is not offering shared accommodation during the pandemic.

Find A Bed Au's Co-Founder Paige Burton told 10 daily the organisation has already had more than a dozen people contact them asking for help over just a few days.

"We’re currently finding places for ER doctors who live with at-risk family members," Burton said.

"These people are working 12 hours a day and they just need somewhere to crash, close to work, where they don’t have to worry about cost or stress related to potentially passing on the virus to those in their families," she said.

The organisation is also assisting people on the move who have been affected by closing camp grounds and national parks.

Burton said Find A Bed is searching for accommodation for "those living in caravans and buses, people who are full time house sitters and international students who have nowhere to go."

The organisation was launched this summer to help hundreds of Australians who lost their homes during the country's unprecedented bushfires this summer.

One 104-year-old woman they helped had been left with nothing but her dog and a bag of clothes after the deadly blazes destroyed her North Rosedale home.

Another woman, Aboriginal Elder Aunty Gloria, was able to keep living on her country after a caravan was donated to the organisation. Five people from Find A Bed then drove the caravan to Aunty Gloria from the Queensland Sunshine Coast to Mogo.

The team are expecting the same goodwill from Australians during the coronavirus outbreak as they help move vulnerable people and health care workers into empty housing.

"People are trying their best to help out, and we really appreciate it," Burton said.

"We are so appreciative of everyone who has listed a house with us, and we are in awe of the tireless work that so many Australians are doing to keep us fed, safe, and healthy."

"The only way through this is together, but physically separated. Stay home! Wash your hands! We’ll be here for you as best we can."

To help health workers and those in need of vacant accommodation, or if you're in need of somewhere to stay, sign up here.

Do you have a story tip? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au