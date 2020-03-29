NSW Woman Accused Of Speeding Through SA Border And Coughing On Cops, To Face Court

A New South Wales woman will face court after allegedly speeding through a South Australian border checkpoint and coughing in the faces of two police officers.

The Navara Utility sped through the checkpoint on the Barrier Highway in Oodla Wirra about 10:45pm on Saturday and was followed by a police car.

Patrols tried to stop the vehicle and pursued it along the highway until the car's tyres were spiked about 1.5km north of Whyte-Yarcowie.

Police searched the car and found two knives and an open carton of beer.

The 51-year-old woman, who refused a roadside breath test, was arrested and taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

It was at the hospital that the woman allegedly intentionally coughed in the officers' faces but they were wearing protective equipment at the time.

The woman has been charged with various offences, including engaging in a police pursuit and carrying an offensive weapon.

She was also issued a $1060 fine for not complying with COVID-19 directions.

The woman was refused police bail and will appear in the Port Pirie Magistrates Court on Monday.