'You Are Not Immune': Coronavirus Cases Rising In Young Adults As They Continue To Flout New Restrictions

COVID-19 cases are rising in young adults, who are the age group most likely to ignore the state's strict health measures, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.

"Can I give a message to people in their 20s and 30s -- you are not immune from this and even if you are, you risk spreading it to people you love or spreading it to people in the community who are vulnerable and will lose their life because of this," Berejiklian said.

The NSW Premier said people in their 20s and 30s have been the worst offenders when it comes to violating the new coronavirus measures.

"I do use that age group, in particular, because we are seeing an increase in the statistics in that age group. Also, the worst offenders in terms of not sticking to the rules are those people in those age groups," she said.

Apologies to those of you doing the right thing but I need to get out the message, you can't socialise as you used to. That is not allowed anymore.

"We all have to adjust and play our part and hopefully we will all look back on this period as a difficult time but also a time when we all came together, stuck together and did the right thing by each other."

Berejiklian reiterated the Prime Minister's announcement on Sunday that gatherings should be no more than two people and that people should not be leaving home unless it was for exercise, shopping or work.

She said these measures will be enforced from midnight on Monday, with those flouting the laws facing a $1,000 on-the-spot fine or jail time.

"I am pleased to say the community has responded favourably in the last few days. We have seen a marked difference in peoples' behaviour but there are pockets of people not doing the right thing still."

NSW has recorded 127 new cases overnight, with the state's total sitting at 1,918.

While Berejiklian did not announce any further measures, she said the government had not ruled out hardening their position.

"We will need to go further if people don't respect what we have put in place now," she said.

The Premier said people over 70 years old should not leave their homes.

"To the people of NSW, there isn't anywhere else in the world I'd rather be than in Australia at the moment," she said.

"We are doing our best to make sure we control the and keep people out of hospital."

