Elderly Woman Killed By Three Dogs On NSW South Coast, Four Others Injured

A 91-year-old woman has died after being attack by three dogs on NSW's south coast on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to Collingwood Beach in Jervis Bay at 7 am following reports of a dog attack.

Paramedics treated five people -- one man and four women -- who suffered lacerations and bite marks.

The 91-year-old woman died at the scene from her injuries, while a 71-year-old and three others, who were not known to the woman, remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Three dogs have been seized by Shoalhaven Council Rangers.

NSW police confirmed to 10 daily that the dogs who attacked the woman were not her pets or known to her.

Officers from the South Coast Police District have established a crime scene as inquiries continue.