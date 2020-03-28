'The Achilles Heel': Dozens Likely Infected With Covid-19 On Cruise Ship Docked In WA

Dozens of passengers and crew onboard the the Artania cruise ship in Fremantle have likely been infected with coronavirus and will be treated at private hospitals in Perth.

Premier Mark McGowan said the Commonwealth had contracted Bethesda and Hollywood hospitals to treat the foreigners.

"Cruise ships continue to be the Achilles heel when it comes to managing this situation," he told reporters on Saturday.

"I'm pleased so say the Commonwealth agrees this matter is their responsibility."

McGowan said the Artania hit a crisis point on Friday night when it was revealed 77 people had virus-type symptoms and another person was evacuated for a separate emergency medical reason.

WA health experts went aboard on Saturday, concluding 46 people should be tested for coronavirus, including 30 passengers and 16 crew.

Anyone who tests positive will be treated at the private hospitals.

Nine people who disembarked on Friday will no longer be quarantined at the WA police academy, and will instead join the others in the hospitals.

Two other people were previously evacuated from the ship for other medical reasons, then subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19 and remain in a critical condition.

Health minister Roger Cook said it was likely the third emergency evacuee would also test positive for the virus.

McGowan said four chartered flights would soon begin taking about 800 healthy passengers and some crew back to Europe.

New Zealanders onboard the Vasco da Gama cruise ship, which is also docked in Fremantle, will be assessed later on Saturday before flying out in the evening.

There are also about 30 British people onboard.

About 200 passengers from WA will soon go into isolation on Rottnest Island for 14 days, while about 600 other Australians will go to either Rottnest or another hotel to quarantine for two weeks before heading home.

Cruise ship Magnifica, which is anchored off Fremantle but does not have any coronavirus cases, is reprovisioning and will leave later on Saturday.

"The truth is that there's no perfect solutions in this whole set of events," McGowan said.

"The main thing is we don't want passengers from cruise ships wandering the streets."

WA recorded 23 new cases overnight, including the Artania passengers, taking the state's total to 278.

There are 14 people in hospital, including six in intensive care.

Cook said the overall numbers were "very encouraging".

"What this means is that we are continuing to identify all the people who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 and we are isolating those people," he said.

Meanwhile, a 61-year-old man has been charged after allegedly failing to comply with a direction to self-isolate upon his return to WA from Indonesia last week.

A member of the public contacted police, who found him travelling to the beach.