Federal Government To Expand Mental Health Help With $1.1 Billion Coronavirus Program

Australians will be able to consult their GP over the phone and access new coronavirus-specific mental health support as part of a new $1.1 billion package.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the latest round of spending is designed to help relieve secondary effects of the health and economic crises which the coronavirus outbreak has triggered.

The deadly virus is not only having physical affects but is also detrimental to people's mental health which is why the Federal Government has unveiled plans to expand Medicare subsidies for telehealth to the entire population.

As part of the package the Morrison Government is also giving more money to domestic violence and mental health support services, as well as providing $200 million to charities and community organisations who give emergency relief, such as food banks, and financial counselling.

Coronavirus READ MORE How To Stay Calm And Manage Your Anxiety During The Coronavirus Pandemic For many of us, what we face as coronavirus continues to spread is unprecedented.

Pets READ MORE Five Ways Pets Are Helping Us In Self Isolation, According To Mental Health Experts Our furry friends may be enjoying our social distancing a whole lot more than we are, but their presence is extremely important -- psychologists explain the power of the pet.

"As we battle coronavirus on both the health and economic fronts with significant support packages in place and more to come, I am very aware many Australians are understandably anxious, stressed and fearful about the impacts of coronavirus and what it brings," Morrison said on Sunday.

"We will get through this crisis by staying together, by supporting each other and ensuring that no Australian, even though we have to be isolated, should have to go through this alone."

The bulk of the money will be put toward the expansion of telehealth subsidies.

While $669 million will ensure all Australians can consult their GP and other health practitioners by phone or video-conferencing.

Coronavirus READ MORE Kids Helpline Sees Surge In Coronavirus Related Calls Children as young as seven are turning to the Kids Helpline for support as they struggle to come to terms with the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Life READ MORE 9 Apps To Keep You Healthy, Happy And Mindful During Social Isolation Don't let cabin fever take over while you isolate indoors -- We've rounded up the best apps to keep your mind and body happy and your boredom at bay while you practise social distancing.

This way they still have access health services while quarantining or socially distancing themselves at home.

In order to encourage GP practices to stay open for individuals who need face-to-face services, the bulk-billing incentive will be doubled between now and the end of September.

Another $150 million will go toward programs already in place to combat domestic violence.

Domestic violence services have warned about a spike in violence as Australians are forced indoors through the social distancing needed to stop the spread of the virus.

And it is expected to get worse.

Coronavirus READ MORE Domestic Violence Spikes During Coronavirus As Families Trapped At Home A new survey has found COVID-19 is already hitting Australian homes in dangerous ways, and there are urgent calls for the Federal government to step in as domestic violence is expected to get much worse.

Meanwhile, BeyondBlue is also setting up a dedicated coronavirus wellbeing support line which will receive $10 million in funding from the federal government and $5 million from Medibank.

Its intention is to help people who are concerned because they've been diagnosed with the disease or are experiencing stress or anxiety due to employment changes, business closure, financial difficulties, family pressures or other challenges.

Existing services such as Lifeline and Kids Helpline will get a $14 million boost.

There will also be dedicated support for health workers, older Australians, indigenous communities and young people.

With AAP.