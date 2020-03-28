Cotton On And Affiliated Brands Closing All Stores On Sunday

Australian retail giant Cotton On Group and its eight brands -- Cotton On, Cotton On Body, Cotton On Kids, Rubi, Typo, Factorie and Supré -- will temporarily close stores from Sunday.

The company announced the decision to move all business online in a message seen across all their social media channels on Saturday morning.

With a text graphic that simply read "We're in it together", the notice thanked staff and customers "during this tough time" of a global pandemic due to the coronavirus.

All brick-and-mortar stores under the Cotton On Group will close from Sunday 5pm AEDT, with online shopping still available.

Free shipping is only applicable if orders amount to over $60 and contactless delivery is being offered.

The brand's Facebook page was inundated with overwhelmingly positive comments in reaction to the news, with staff members welcoming the move.

"Thank you for looking after your teams and our people. I’m so grateful to work for such an amazing and supportive company," wrote one woman.

"Thank you for coming to this decision. Our teams are so thankful and we’re excited to come back when the time comes," added another.

Smiggle, Myer, Peter Alexander, Portmans and Just Jeans are among other Australian brands to let go of retail workers and close doors due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

Retail chain Myer will stand down around 10,000 team members who worked across both its store network and support office from close of business Monday.

Myer CEO John King said it was "one of the toughest decisions this company has faced in its 120 years of operation".

Brand Collective -- which owns stores such as Superdry, Clarks and Hush Puppies -- has also announced its stores will close this Sunday.

Kathmandu Group closed its entire retail network in Australia on Friday.

The group that owns Portmans, General Pants, Peter Alexander, Jacquie E, Smiggle, Just Jeans, Dotti and Jay Jays -- Premier Investments -- has shut down all their stores for a one month period.

These numbers add to the other stores such as Lovisa, The Athlete's Foot and Hype that have all shuttered their doors too.

The SDA, the union for retail, fast food and warehouse workers, has told 10 daily the number of retail workers now unemployed is growing almost hourly.