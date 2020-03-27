Thousands More Jobs Go As Rip Curl, Kathmandu Close In Coronavirus Retail Crumble

Kathmandu has announced it will close 175 stores, including Rip Curl outlets, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement delivered to investors on Friday, Kathmandu Group announced it would close its entire Australian retail network by 5 pm, "reflecting the need to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers".

The statement also blamed "the rapidly declining footfall and social distancing measures that have been imposed by the Australian Government" for the closure.

Worldwide, 4,000 jobs have been lost. A spokeswoman for Kathmandu Group told 10 daily at least 2,000 of those were out of Australian Kathmandu stores.

In Australia, the staff, including most head office staff, have been stood down for four weeks but will be eligible for government assistance and leave entitlements.

Online trading in Australia, the US, and Europe will continue but will be ceased in New Zealand in accordance with the nation's lockdown rules.

Friday's closure comes just a day after thousands of Australian retail stores shuttered their doors, also claiming financial hardship caused by a lack of foot traffic.

Portmans, General Pants, Peter Alexander, Smiggle, Just Jeans, Dotti and Jay Jays all closed at 6pm on Thursday, though the shops are hoping to reopen -- at a yet-to-be-decided date.

Lovisa has shuttered its doors too, and footwear group Accent, which owns Platypus, Athletes Foot and Hype will close its 522 retail stores from Friday, citing fears for the health of its staff.

Glassons has already closed its New Zealand retail outlets, and will close its Australian stores at 5pm Friday.