Up To 30,000 Jobs Lost This Week As Australia's Retail Industry Crumbles

An estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people in the retail sector have lost their jobs in the past week as the industry crumbles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Kathmandu Group announced it would be closing its entire retail network in Australia by 5pm.

At least 2,000 workers from Kathmandu and Rip Curl stores, as well as most head office staff, have lost their jobs.

Coronavirus READ MORE Thousands More Jobs Go As Rip Curl, Kathmandu Close In Coronavirus Retail Crumble Kathmandu has announced it will close 175 stores, including Rip Curl outlets, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A day earlier, Premier Investments, which owns retail brands Portmans, General Pants, Peter Alexander, Jacquie E, Smiggle, Just Jeans, Dotti and Jay Jays, announced it would shut the doors on its stores for one month.

Across Premier Investment's 900 stores nationally, 7,000 workers are now without a job.

These numbers add to the other stores such as Lovisa, The Athlete's Foot and Hype that have all shuttered their doors.

National READ MORE Thousands Of Stores Shutter Their Doors Indefinitely, Leaving Countless Aussies Out Of Work Thousands of iconic Australian retail stores have announced they will close their doors this week, causing mass job-losses as the industry faces an uncertain future.

The SDA, the union for retail, fast food and warehouse workers, told 10 daily the number of retail workers now unemployed is growing almost hourly.

Gerard Dwyer, National Secretary of the SDA, called the closure of Premier Investment's brands a "disaster" and a sign of things to come if the government does not implement measures to support the retail sector.

"In the absence of government support flowing through to businesses and workers right now, shops across the nation are shutting their doors, we must all work now to ensure that is NOT forever," he said.

"If these retail businesses are to survive in the long term, small, medium and large size retail businesses need government financial support now."

The union is working with the Australian Retailers' Association to urge the government for a for a multi-billion dollar Australian Retail Industry Rescue Package calling for three measures from the government.

The measures include wage subsidies for retail workers to protect their income and jobs, and a government guarantee of rent payments from retailers to landlords (or rent reduction measures so retailers can use savings to pay workers).

The joint approach is also asking for underwriting a line of credit for retailers to ensure they can continue to trade without being insolvent.

“Australian retail is the largest private sector employer in Australia, with 1.3 million people -- many of them younger Australians, women, and seniors -- in retail jobs,” said Russell Zimmerman, Executive Director of ARA.

“The ARA is in constant communication with its members, and early reports were that revenue across the board was down 30 percent for March compared to last year; our latest feedback is that turnover has fallen much more sharply than that."

ARA told 10 daily discussions are ongoing with relevant parties in regards to the Australian Retail Industry Rescue Package.

National READ MORE Who's Hiring Rather Than Firing During The Coronavirus Pandemic An estimated one million jobs will be lost during the coronavirus pandemic, but the crisis has seen a number of industries move quickly to create thousands of work opportunities.

Coronavirus READ MORE Woolies Will Hire 20,000 New Staff To Meet 'Unprecedented Demand' Woolworths are looking to hire up to 20,000 new staff over the next month to meet demand caused by coronavirus panic buying.

The SDA spokesperson said it was "almost impossible" to put a numerical figure on the amount of people who would be eligible for welfare at this stage.

But Dwyer urges to the government to act now to make sure retail workers can continue to put food on the table and pay their mortgage or rent.

"Do nothing and the welfare bill will be bigger for longer, some retailers will never open their doors again and the downturn will be longer," he said.