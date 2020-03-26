Queensland And South Australian Schools Will Become Pupil-Free

Queensland and South Australia have announced schools will become pupil-free as the states moves to online lessons.

South Australian schools will become pupil-free from April 4, while Queensland will move towards student-free schools from next Monday.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Thursday schools will remain open for parents who are essential workers and for vulnerable children.

"I know the community has had a lot of mixed reactions and we have listened," Palaszczuk said.

"I think it's very important that we do cater for our schools across the state to make sure that our workforce, that their students are able to go to school," she added.

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace said essential workers included those who are keeping the country running by working in health care and supermarkets.

"This is unprecedented history, and unprecedented times," Grace said.

"That is why the student-free days next week will enable our teachers to prepare for learning at home and to be able to deliver the curriculum requirements of students when we work out exactly what is going to happen into the future."

More to come.