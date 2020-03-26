Police Flooded With Calls To Report Non-Isolators As Premier Warns Coronavirus Spreading In Community

The NSW police commissioner Mick Fuller said a rising number of Australians are calling to dob-in people who are not complying with self-isolation requirements.

Just two days ago authorities revealed they would issue on-the-spot fines of about $1,000 to people who failed to self-quarantine.

Since then Crime Stopper has received about 600 calls from coronavirus whistleblowers, adding to 200 that had already come through.

"It gave a clear warning that the time for cautioning people over not adhering to self isolation was over," Fuller said.

"Prior to that [fines implemented], we received around 200 Crime stopper calls for people not complying. Since then that's gone up to 800 which is 600 calls in two days."

Coronavirus READ MORE Coronavirus Rule Breakers Can Be Fined $1,000 From Today As New Laws Kick In NSW Police are now able to hand out on-the-spot fines to anyone who breaches public health orders or ministerial directions during the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained that yesterday policed fined a 65-year-old woman from Lake Macquarie copped a $1,000 fine because she didn't self-isolate.

"It was disappointing. This lady had a caution on Monday. A caution to self isolate. Yesterday, she was found walking around the streets," Fuller said.

A Sydney-based massage parlour was also under police scrutiny yesterday for remaining open despite lockdown restrictions. The business owner was fined $5,000 and employees fined $1,000 a piece.

National READ MORE First COVID-19 Infringements Issued In NSW After New Laws Kick In A woman who breached quarantine regulations after returning from Bali is one of five people in NSW who have been handed infringement notices for flouting coronavirus public health orders.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging Australians to self-isolate, stay home and check on their neighbours as coronavirus cases continue to rise, including community-to-community inquired infections.

"The one figure that we are most worried about is the number of people that are getting it within the community," she said while providing NSW residents with an update this morning.

"When you have cases that come from overseas, you can monitor them and you have a source. But when it is community to community transmission and you don't have a source, that means the virus is starting to spread in the community without us know where and that's a concern."

She has issued a dire warning to the elderly and vulnerable in particular, suggesting they avoid leaving the house at all as the state works to contain the spread.

"It is up to all of us to come together to do our part and deal with the disease at this critical stage because if we keep it contained as much as we can at this stage, we are better off in the next few weeks and months and I can't stress that enough," Berejiklian said.

"So, please heed the warnings. Please don't move around unless you have to."

There are more than 1,400 cases of coronavirus in NSW. Of those, 877 cases are overseas acquired and 278 are locally acquired, but there are contact of a confirmed case or part of a known cluster.

Locally acquired cases where contact with an infected person is not identified sits at 145.

There are currently 19 Australians in ICU and 53 in hospital wards.

More to come.