Who's Hiring Rather Than Firing During The Coronavirus Pandemic

An estimated one million jobs will be lost during the coronavirus pandemic, but the crisis has seen a number of industries move quickly to create thousands of work opportunities.

Almost half Australia's businesses have already felt the impact of the coronavirus and four out of five expect to be hit in coming months.

New Australian Bureau of Statistics research released on Thursday came as big layoffs were announced by Virgin Australia, Flight Centre and Premier Investments, which owns retailer Smiggle and a range of clothing stores.

The ABS collected data from 3000 business in mid-March, predating the first phase of the Morrison government's social distancing measures.

The biggest impact was felt in the accommodation and food services sector, where over three-quarters of businesses have been affected, with just shy of 100 percent expected to be impacted in coming months.

"Closures" and "job losses" are the two major common themes drawn from the report.

One of Australia’s biggest job finding websites Seek noted a 7.4 percent decrease in job listings between February and March.

Kendra Banks, Seek ANZ Managing Director, said moderate growth in the healthcare and medical sector could be linked to to future demand from the community due to the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus.

National READ MORE Thousands Of Stores Shutter Their Doors Indefinitely, Leaving Countless Aussies Out Of Work Thousands of iconic Australian retail stores have announced they will close their doors this week, causing mass job-losses as the industry faces an uncertain future.

Coronavirus READ MORE Flight Centre To Stand Down 3,800 Workers As Travel Bans Cripple Industry Flight Centre has announced it will temporarily stand down 3,800 Australian workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Next month we will have further insight on the impact of coronavirus and its effect on the Australian employment landscape,” she said.

“We expect many industries to be significantly disrupted as this unprecedented scenario continues to unfold.”

But with more than one million jobs expected to be lost during the coronavirus pandemic, casual job opportunities are being created by companies to help those who have found themselves unemployed.

Services Australia

Services Australia, which operates services such as Centrelink and Medicare, is hiring 5,000 more staff to deal with the unprecedented influx of people applying for welfare.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday the public service roles would be created.

Supermarkets

Coles

Coles announced 5,000 temporary casual roles to help meet the increased customer demand.

On the first day, 36,000 applications were received, 45 times more than the average daily intake.

The supermarket giant said passion and attitude for outstanding customer service was key to the role, which also may require long hours standing, and moderate lifting and reaching.

Coronavirus READ MORE Coles Receives 36,000 Job Applications In One Day During Coronavirus Crisis After announcing a huge recruitment push, Coles received 36,000 job applications in one day, in what one politician described as a sign of the huge economic challenge the country faces during the coronavirus outbreak.

Aldi

Aldi is advertising hundreds of jobs across its stores nationwide, ranging from in-store retail assistants to roles in its warehouses.

Training will be provided to operate some machinery, however some warehouse and transport roles require a HC licence.

Woolworths

Casual and flexible contract in-store roles and delivery drivers are in demand as Woolworths struggles to meet customer demand.

Woolies has also streamlined applications for Qantas and Jetstar staff who have been forced to take leave-without-pay. Short-term opportunities in stores, support centres and warehouses are on offer.

Coronavirus READ MORE With Millions Facing Unemployment, Are You Eligible For Centrelink? Close to two million Australians will suddenly become unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic, with many navigating the welfare system for the first time. But are you eligible for Centrelink?

Telecommunications

Telstra

The telecom giant has created more than 1,000 temporary call centre positions to deal with an increase of customers inquiries.

Telstra is looking for people who have experience working in a contact centre or retail store, can solve problems, maintain customer relationships and can use and learn new systems quickly.

Vodafone

Higher than normal call volumes and reduced staff ability at call centres in India have led Vodafone to hiring additional staff in Hobart.

Food Delivery

Popular app, such as UberEats, Deliveroo and MenuLog, are always on the lookout for new people to deliver food and those interested can sign up at anytime.

Domino's

Domino’s announced on Thursday it had created 2,000 jobs to meet the increased customer demand from people ordering pizza while self-isolating.

The pizza franchise is offering those who have recently lost their jobs to apply for delivery roles.

Applicants applying for a driver role must have a valid licence and a good driving record, but for those who don’t there are positions for E-Bike and E-Scooter drivers as well.

Mining

BHP

BHP is hiring 1,500 works on short-term contracts for its coal, copper and iron ore operations in Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland and New South Wales.

Social distancing means smaller teams will now operate its sites and there may be an opportunity for roles to be made permanent at the end of the six-month contract.

Jobs include machinery and production operator, truck and ancillary equipment drivers, excavator operators, trades assistants, electricians, cleaners, diesel mechanics boilermakers and warehouse roles.

Relevant qualifications for some roles and to operate machinery are needed.

Health

Health and medical staff have become frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to job finder websites such as Seek and Jora, hundreds of cleaning, orderly and ward assistant roles are available at medical centres across the country.

A knowledge of food and cleanliness standards is required, with many roles asking for relevant qualifications.