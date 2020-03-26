Advertisement
News

Man Attempted To Cross Queensland Border With DIY Paper Number Plates

Viki Gerova

10 daily news reporter

2020-03-26T07:19:11+00:00

A man has been arrested at a Queensland border check after he attempted to cross in an allegedly stolen ute with paper number plates.

10 News First understands the man was arrested at the Gold Coast Highway Police road check near the airport just before 3pm, after attempting to cross in a stolen ute.

It's alleged the car had hand-drawn number plates attached.

Image: 10 News First

The man was also allegedly in possession of drugs, cash and a gel blaster.

A Queensland police spokesperson said the man was wanted on outstanding warrant and charges were expected.

"The man was stopped by officers in a stolen Holden Commodore utility allegedly containing illicit drugs and other items, including false registration plates," the spokesperson said.

He was arrested without incident, police added.

Major Queensland roads are heavily patrolled at the moment after the state closed its borders from midnight.

Image: 10 News First/Chris Campey

Under the new restrictions enforced by the state government to stem the spread of Covid-19, motorists will be turned away at the border if they are not exempt or can't adequately demonstrate they can go into isolation in Queensland for 14 days.

Those not travelling for work, medical appointments or delivering freight are barred from crossing the border.

Related Content

National

Neighbours Rescue Pair Trapped In House Fire

1 min read

National

'State Of Permanent Jet Lag': Work-Related Insomnia Affecting One In Five Aussies

4 min read

Queensland Bushfires

'A Long Way To Go': 114 Fires Still Raging Across Queensland

4 min read