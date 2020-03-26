Man Attempted To Cross Queensland Border With DIY Paper Number Plates

A man has been arrested at a Queensland border check after he attempted to cross in an allegedly stolen ute with paper number plates.

10 News First understands the man was arrested at the Gold Coast Highway Police road check near the airport just before 3pm, after attempting to cross in a stolen ute.

It's alleged the car had hand-drawn number plates attached.

The man was also allegedly in possession of drugs, cash and a gel blaster.

A Queensland police spokesperson said the man was wanted on outstanding warrant and charges were expected.

"The man was stopped by officers in a stolen Holden Commodore utility allegedly containing illicit drugs and other items, including false registration plates," the spokesperson said.

He was arrested without incident, police added.

Major Queensland roads are heavily patrolled at the moment after the state closed its borders from midnight.

Under the new restrictions enforced by the state government to stem the spread of Covid-19, motorists will be turned away at the border if they are not exempt or can't adequately demonstrate they can go into isolation in Queensland for 14 days.

Those not travelling for work, medical appointments or delivering freight are barred from crossing the border.